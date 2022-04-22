GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.