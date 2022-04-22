GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

