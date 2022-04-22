GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. GAP has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

