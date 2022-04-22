GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. GAP has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.