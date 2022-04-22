GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 price objective (up previously from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of TSE:GCM traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$5.59. The company had a trading volume of 152,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,246. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.
GCM Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.