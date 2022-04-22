GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 price objective (up previously from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:GCM traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$5.59. The company had a trading volume of 152,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,246. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

In other GCM Mining news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

