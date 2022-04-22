GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GCP opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.51) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 117.40 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 46.14 and a quick ratio of 46.14.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

