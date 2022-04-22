GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:GCP opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.51) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 117.40 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 46.14 and a quick ratio of 46.14.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
