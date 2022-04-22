GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. 23,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,531. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.97.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

