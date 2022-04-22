Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of £91.91 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.03).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

