Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $350.00 at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $435.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.45.

GNRC opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.55 and a 200-day moving average of $348.57. Generac has a 52 week low of $233.03 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

