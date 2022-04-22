Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

