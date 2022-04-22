Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Gentex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

