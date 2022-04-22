Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 54,766 Shares of Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 54,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,276.91 ($53,880.08).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Future Generation Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

