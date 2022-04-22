GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 134,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,648. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after buying an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,329,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,800 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.