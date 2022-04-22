GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.
GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
