GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.09).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,747.20 ($22.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £88.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,626.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,584.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.