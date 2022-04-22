Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE GMED traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 826,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,195. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

