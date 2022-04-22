Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.23. 8,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gogo by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.