Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GDEN opened at $51.09 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

