Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Head to Head Survey

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Good Times Restaurants and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants 12.59% 25.32% 7.37% LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $123.95 million 0.36 $16.79 million $1.26 2.79 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.00 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.20

Good Times Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Good Times Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats LiveOne on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 15, 2021, it operated, franchised, or licensed 42 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants; and 32 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered Beverly Hills, California.

