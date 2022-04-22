Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSHD stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 224.96 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 66.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

