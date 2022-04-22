Goosehead Insurance, Inc Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $56.24 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 190,902 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.