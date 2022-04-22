Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $181,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.