Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.36.

Several research firms recently commented on GWO. National Bankshares cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

GWO traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,416. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market cap of C$34.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

