Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.27.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded down C$0.56 on Friday, reaching C$36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,122. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$41.50. The company has a market cap of C$33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

