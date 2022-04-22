Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “
NASDAQ GLSI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $48.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $287,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
