Greg D. Bertrand Sells 50,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sysco stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

