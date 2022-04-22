Griffon (GFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GFF opened at $19.00 on Friday. Griffon has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $12,643,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 263,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Griffon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Griffon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

