Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Groupon stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 793,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,863. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,227 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

