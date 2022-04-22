Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Declares Dividend of $0.00

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0011 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
GULTU opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile
