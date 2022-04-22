GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO opened at $64.08 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

