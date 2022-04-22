Halliburton Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Halliburton stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

