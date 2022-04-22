Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.61% from the stock’s previous close.

HASI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

NYSE HASI opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

