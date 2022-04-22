Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €39.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JEN. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.93 ($38.63).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €26.10 ($28.06) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($23.25) and a 12 month high of €37.80 ($40.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

