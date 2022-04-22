Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.