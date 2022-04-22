HC Wainwright Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $48.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XRAY. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.