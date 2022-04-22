HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Plus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
