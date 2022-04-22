HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Plus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

