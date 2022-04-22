HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $20.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $242.00 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $196.22 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average of $249.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

