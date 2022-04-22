HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.40-17.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.14 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $269.44 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $196.22 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.55.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

