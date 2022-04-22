HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

NYSE:HCA traded down $48.65 on Friday, reaching $220.79. 122,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $196.22 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

