HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.400-$17.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 billion-$61.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.24 billion.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $196.22 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average of $249.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

