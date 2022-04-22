HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,158. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.