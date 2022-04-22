H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $14,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

