Head-To-Head Analysis: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chubb and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 20.41% 9.35% 2.83% SiriusPoint 0.96% 0.86% 0.20%

Risk & Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chubb and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $39.80 billion 2.23 $8.54 billion $19.26 10.89 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.50 $58.10 million $0.20 33.90

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chubb and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 0 2 11 1 2.93 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chubb currently has a consensus target price of $225.85, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

Chubb beats SiriusPoint on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company markets its products primarily through insurance and reinsurance brokers. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

