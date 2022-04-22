Head to Head Comparison: Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Paringa Resources has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A American Resources $7.76 million 16.18 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.18

Paringa Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paringa Resources and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.84%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paringa Resources (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

