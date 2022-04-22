Head-To-Head Comparison: Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) versus Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rocket Lab USA and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Lab USA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus target price of 18.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.07%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.50%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Rocket Lab USA.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Lab USA N/A -25.30% -12.94% Redwire N/A -88.89% -21.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Redwire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 58.77 -$117.32 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.78 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Redwire has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Rocket Lab USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -2.21, meaning that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions. It serves customers in commercial, civil, defense, and academic sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.