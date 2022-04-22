Head to Head Contrast: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -21.79% -72.05% -17.54% IceCure Medical N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Venus Concept and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 0 0 2.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Venus Concept currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 211.73%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and IceCure Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.68 -$23.01 million ($0.42) -2.69 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Venus Concept on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

IceCure Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd research, develops, and markets minimally invasive cryoablation systems for women's health and oncology markets. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for breast tumors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

