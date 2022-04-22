Head to Head Review: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) versus Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -87.58% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 17.85% 13.90% 5.58%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Galera Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 0 0 2.00

Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 535.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $94.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.48%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$80.53 million ($3.13) -0.62 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $943.36 million 2.92 $164.68 million $3.72 14.73

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics. Galera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Galera Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

