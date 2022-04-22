Head-To-Head Review: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) versus Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Aegon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.47 $3.18 billion N/A N/A Aegon $29.83 billion 0.51 $2.34 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aegon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Aegon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Aegon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Aegon 7.85% 7.67% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jackson Financial and Aegon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Aegon 0 6 2 0 2.25

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Aegon has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential downside of 9.69%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Aegon.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Aegon pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Summary

Aegon beats Jackson Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions. It also provides debt securities; mortgage loans; derivatives; reinsurance assets; other loans; money market and short-term investments; credit risk management; disability services; and digital banking solutions. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

