Head-To-Head Review: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -182.20% -126.95% StageZero Life Sciences -147.77% N/A -169.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 57.74 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -2.53 StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.56 -$7.48 million ($0.10) -0.79

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

