Head to Head Review: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) versus ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SuperCom and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 ON Semiconductor 1 6 16 1 2.71

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.26%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $67.31, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A ON Semiconductor 14.98% 31.73% 14.36%

Risk and Volatility

SuperCom has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuperCom and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $12.27 million 1.37 -$10.14 million N/A N/A ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 3.34 $1.01 billion $2.28 22.70

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats SuperCom on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom (Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

